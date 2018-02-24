Salina, KS

High Speed Chase Ends With Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 24, 2018

A Colorado man was hurt when he crashed while fleeing Kansas law enforcement in Geary county, at times going the wrong way on Interstate 70 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Jeffery Ritchie from Denver, Colorado was being pursued late Friday morning. He was driving a 2010 Subaru Impreza.

The chase, which according to scanner traffic was reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour, was headed east.

As it neared Pottawatomie County, Ritchie turned back west, driving against traffic headed west in the east bound lanes. He attempted to maneuver the exit 304 at Humboldt Creek Road and was unsuccessful.

The car struck a road sign, went down an embankment, and became disabled. Ritchie then exited the car and ran. He was caught during a foot pursuit.

Ritchie was transported to Geary Community Hospital.

 

