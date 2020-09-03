High School Coach faces Child Porn Charges

A Topeka area high school basketball coach is facing child pornography charges.

Forty-year-old Jeffrey Pierce is charged with two counts of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors say the production crimes allegedly took place in March and the child pornography possession crime allegedly happened yesterday.

If convicted, the Seaman High School basketball coach faces between 15 and 30 years in prison for each production charge and up to 10 years in prison for the possession charge.