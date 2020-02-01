High School Art Show at Dane Hansen Museum

For the 43rd year in a row the Dane G. Hansen Museum is preparing to display art from high school students.

According to the organization, the 43rd Annual High School Art Show Preview is scheduled for February 9th at the museum at the facility in Logan. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the students’ art, enjoy refreshments, and interact with the budding young artists.

A tradition since 1976, the Dane G. Hansen Museum has partnered with several art instructors to provide a professional gallery experience for their high school art students.

In allowing these student artists to display their work in the Museum, the hope is to inspire them; to fuel their passion for art and to encourage them to continue creating past their high school years.

Continuing a new tradition begun in 2018 and adding depth to the display, the students’ instructors will also be displaying a few of their own pieces in the show. The High School Art Show will be on display from February 7th to March 8th, 2020.

The Museum is open Monday through Friday 9-12 and 1-4; Saturdays 9-12 & 1-5; Sundays and holidays 1-5. We are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. We are handicapped accessible and admission is always free thanks to the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact us at 785-689-4846.