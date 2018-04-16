High End TVs Stolen

A Salina woman comes home to discover her house had been ransacked.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the 900 block of S. Front Street after the 34-year-old woman came home on Sunday morning around 10:15am and saw that her basement window had been broken out.

Once inside, the victim told police that burglars had stolen two large 4K digital TVs, another 32-inch flat screen, a sound bar, PlayStation 4 console with five games plus an HP Chromebook computer.

Police say 30 pairs of jeans plus shoes, shirts and a flying drone had been removed from her residence. The burglars also left a large hole in one of her bedroom walls.

Loss and damage is listed at $5,000.