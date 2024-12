Salina Police are investigating the theft of a high-end tool from Kansas Gas Service.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL that a KGS crew was working in the 200 block of West Claflin on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:30pm a worker set down a Radio Detection TX-5 gas line locator in an orange safety backpack.

When they returned the equipment was gone.

The locater is valued at $5,000. There are no suspects.