Hidden Stories Unveiled

A First Thursday presentation at the Smoky Hill Museum will feature a book that digs into Kansas’s hidden past.

Authors Rex Buchanan, Josh Svaty and Burke Griggs will all be on hand to sign copies of “Petroglyphs Of The Kansas Smoky Hills.”

Buchanan tells KSAL News that the book began with a passion for the past – and sharing the past by leading small groups to see the stories left carved in the rocks by native Americans around the Smoky Hills region.

Most of the ancient carvings are tucked away in locations that are on privately owned land around the state, so a bulk of the works have not been seen.

Buchanan adds that a common first reaction to seeing the petroglyhps is what do they mean and who carved the pictures.

Those wishing to learn more can join Rex Buchanan, Director Emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey, former Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Josh Svaty and photographer Burke Griggs Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Smoky Hills Museum located at 211 W. Iron Avenue.

All three will be on hand to sign copies of their book following the presentation that is free and open to the public.