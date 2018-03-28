Heroin, Peyote Mushrooms Seized During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Great Bend led to the discovery of illegal drugs including heroin and peyote mushrooms.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday night at around 7:30 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the 2200 block of 25th St. in Great Bend. The deputy knew the driver had a revoked driver’s license.

When the vehicle stopped the driver attempted to flee and was quickly caught by the deputy. The driver was identified as 47-year-old Michael “Spike” Croslin of Great Bend.

After a search warrant was obtained, 18 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of peyote mushrooms, 3 grams of suspected heroin, various pharmaceutical drugs, and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Croslin was arrested at the scene and booked on charges that could include distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of hallucinogenic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic charges.

Croslin is being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

This is the third time Croslin has been arrested since November on felony drug charges.