Helping Survivors of Human Sex Trafficking

KSAL StaffFebruary 25, 2020

A Manhattan, Kansas based ministry that helps female survivors of human sex trafficking is adding a Salina chapter to help in the fight.

Homestead Ministries will host a fundraising event on March 28, 2020 to celebrate the new local chapter coming to Salina. Homestead aims to provide women the tools they need to rebuild their futures after having been victimized by the sex trade.

This fundraising event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn and Conference Center, 3320 S. 9th Street,  in Salina and will begin at 6:30 pm with cocktails (cash bar) and dinner following at 7:00 pm.

Enjoy a full course dinner, live music, 50/50 raffle and a champagne toast.  A silent and live auction will round out the evening.  Golf packages, overnight stays, business startup package, and great sports memorabilia including a signed Derek Jeter baseball will be up for bid as well.

Those interested can purchase a table for $400 (8 seats) or individual tickets for $50 per person.  Seating is limited.

Contact Deb Kluttz at 785-537-7173 or email at [email protected] for more information on how you or your company can sponsor this event.

We are striving to do our part to make a difference
​

