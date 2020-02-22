In the midst of winter, it’s not too early to think about warm days of summer. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is thinking ahead with its first-quarter service project of 2020. Club members are asking for involvement from the area community to help gather summer camp items that will be used by Camp Hope organizers this June. Camp Hope annually takes place at Camp Aldrich to provide a summer camp experience for children and teens who have or have had cancer.

Rosewood AKTION Club is sponsoring the “Help For Camp Hope” fund drive to raise supplies that will aid campers this June. From now until April 30, donors can drop supplies off at one of four Great Bend locations: Rosewood Furniture Gallery, 1607 Main; and Rosewood Bargain Barn, 1215 Main.

“Our AKTION Club members are excited to help make a difference for the children of Camp Hope,” said Rosewood AKTION Club sponsor Frankie Pelster. ”We’ve been involved in other community drives, but this is the first time working with Camp Hope and we are committed to making this initial drive a success. We are asking the community to join in our service project.”

Rosewood AKTION Club is collecting the following items for Camp Hope:

Medical Supplies – Sunscreen (prefer spray up to 30 SPF); Bug Spray (10% Deet preferred); Band-Aids (assorted sizes and fun ones for small children); Hand sanitizer (small and mini sizes); Wet One travel packs; Kleenex travel packs.

Crafts Supplies – Stickers (small, flat type); white tube socks for tie dye project (80% cotton, assorted sizes for ages 5-18 years); cheap plastic buckets; box of rubber gloves.

Monetary donations are also being collected so that items still needed at the end of the drive can be purchased to complete the list.

Updates about items collected will be posted on Rosewood Services Facebook page, so future donors can focus on items still needed.

Rosewood AKTION Club is an affiliate of the national Kiwanis organization that promotes service in action for people with developmental disabilities. The area club allows Rosewood representatives to be actively involved in the community and to positively impact the lives of others.