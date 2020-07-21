Salina, KS

Heavy Rain Falls In Saline County

Jeremy BohnJuly 21, 2020

Overnight rain brought by multiple storms has brought some impressive rainfall totals around Saline County–especially in the eastern portion.

It appears that the Gypsum area has sustained the heaviest of the rain, as the National Weather Service in Wichita says that 3.97 inches of rain fell in the Gypsum area since 10 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, over two inches of rain fell six miles east-northeast of Salina and 2.09 inches fell near New Cambria. The National Weather Service says that the Salina Municipal Airport received just over one inch of rain since around 10 p.m. Monday.

There hasn’t been any immediate reports of flooding issues in Saline County, however, conditions can change rapidly.

 

