Heavy Duty Equipment Stolen

A Salina construction company is out numerous heavy duty equipment pieces due to a recent burglary.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Smoky Hill Construction, 645 E. Crawford St., reports that $6,700 worth of equipment is stolen from a cite that they are working at 600 Kenwood Park Dr.

Between Friday and Monday, someone cut two padlocks off an enclosed construction trailer. Employees discovered that a Honda portable generator–red in color, a Ditchwitch electronic utility locator and miscellaneous tools are all missing.

There are no suspects at this time.