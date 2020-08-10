Heavy Damage to Motorhome and Trailer Due to Fire

A fire that appears to be sparked by a generator damages a motorhome and trailer at Salina Speedway.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sheriff’s deputies and Rural Fire District No. 6 responded to an ongoing fire near the entrance of Salina Speedway, 2841 S. Burma Rd., shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

A homemade 1994 GM motorhome, pulling a homemade enclosed car trailer–with a car inside–was traveling to the speedway when the driver noticed smoke coming from the trailer. The owner, 57-year-old Brian Fry, Whitewater, Kan., attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to do so. The fire then to spread to the motorhome.

Fire crews quickly arrived to put out the blaze, however, Fry estimates the damage to both the motorhome and trailer to be $30,000.

Authorities believe that the fire started with a generator that is built on the driver’s side front corner of the trailer. Either a battery shorted out or a cable was cut, but it started the fire, which then quickly spread.

While Fry attempted put out the fire with the extinguisher, he touched an aluminum latter that was on the trailer and burnt his hand. He refused medical treatment, however.