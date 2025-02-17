Heath Hogan Named Next USD 305 Superintendent

The current Superintendent of schools at Smoky Valley USD 400 will become the new Salina USD 305 Superintendent of Schools.

According to USD 305, the school board Monday morning unanimously voted to appoint Heath Hogan as the district’s new superintendent, effective July 1st, 2025.

“We are confident that Mr. Hogan will bring strong leadership and experience to our students, educators and community,” said Gabe Grant, board president. “Mr. Hogan’s proven track record will build on the foundation of excellence that has been established.”

Hogan, 53, said, “It is an honor to be selected for this position. Salina Public Schools has a reputation as an innovative and progressive school system. I am excited for the opportunity to continue the strong partnerships with staff, stakeholders and the board as we move forward and build upon the district’s accomplishments.”

Hogan told KSAL News on Friday it’s important to work with the community to ensure the education system is headed in the right direction.