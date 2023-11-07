Heart of America Weekly Recap

2023 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Moundridge 2 0 9 1

Marion 4 1 9 1

Sterling 4 1 6 4

Sedgwick 3 2 7 3

Ell-Saline 2 1 9 1

Hutch Trinity 2 4 4 6

Inman 1 4 2 6

Bennington 0 2 3 6

Remington 0 5 2 7

Friday, November 3

Ell-Saline 68, Meade 20

Marion 38, Smith Center 14

Conway Springs 52, Sterling 22

Valley Heights 52, Sedgwick 40

Medicine Lodge 17, Hutch Trinity 14

Chase County 36, Moundridge 26

Friday, November 10

Conway Springs at Marion

Hoxie at Ell-Saline

By CHRISTIAN D ORR

KSAL High School reporter

The Ell-Saline Cardinal football team is one of two Heart of America football teams still alive in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals were one of six HOA teams that won in the opening round of the 2023 playoffs last week and were joined by Marion as the two of those six teams to advance to this week’s state quarterfinal round.

The Cardinals won their 8-man playoff game 68-20 against Meade while Marion won its Class 1A playoff game 38-14 against Smith Center.

Ell-Saline will play host to Hoxie in this Friday night’s 8-man I quarterfinal round while Marion will play host to Conway Springs in a Class 1A quarterfinal contest.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football and volleyball this past week :

BENNINGTON

The Bulldog football team finished the 2023 season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 29-8 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Cardinal football team earned its 9th victory of the season Friday night when it defeated Meade 68-20 in the second round of the 8-man I playoffs. The Cardinals will play host to Hoxie in this Friday night’s quarterfinal round. … . … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 21-16 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Warrior soccer team finished their season after a 7-10 campaign. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team ended their 2023 season with a 11-22, 7-11 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Celtic football team dropped a 17-14 contest against Medicine Lodge Friday night in the 2nd round of the playoffs. The Celtics finished 2023 with a 4-6 record. … The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 4-31 record.

INMAN

The Teuton football team finished the regular season with a 2-6 record. … The Lady Teuton volleyball team placed 4th in the Class 2A state tournament and finished the season with a 37-7 record.

MARION

The Warrior football team defeated Smith Center 38-14 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs Friday night and advanced to this Friday night’s quarterfinal round where they will play host to Conway Springs. … The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 19-17 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Wildcat football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday night when it lost 36-26 against Chase County in the 2nd round of the playoffs. The Wildcats finished the 2023 season with a 9-1 record. … The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 17-20 record.

REMINGTON

The Bronco football team finished the 2023 season come to an end after a 2-7 campaign. … The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 15-21 record.

SEDGWICK

The Cardinal football team suffered its second loss of the season Friday night, 52-40 against Valley Heights. The second loss ended the Cardinals season after an 8-2 campaign. … The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2023 season with a 36-2 record.

STERLING

The Black Bear football team saw its 2023 season come to an end Friday night after a 52-22 defeat against Conway Springs in the 2nd round of the Eight-Man I playoffs. The Black Bears finished the season with a 6-4 record. … The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the 2023 season with an 8-25 record.