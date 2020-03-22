Salina, KS

Healthcare, Transportation Executive Orders Signed

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2020

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced has signed a couple of executive orders as part of  “ongoing efforts to protect Kansans’ health and safety during the current COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic.”

According to the Governor’s office, to help prepare our healthcare system for an influx of patients caused by the COVID-19 virus and to ensure that Kansans continue to have access to the healthcare they need, Kelly signed E.O. #20-08. The order temporarily expands capacity in the healthcare system by:

  • Allowing doctors to prescribe medication after an appropriate telemedicine consultation.
  • Authorizing out-of-state doctors to provide telemedicine services to Kansans, provided they are licensed in another state.
  • Permitting temporary emergency licenses for healthcare professionals regulated by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts.

“By allowing more doctors to practice in Kansas – and more patients to be seen remotely – we can alleviate the increasing burden on our healthcare system,” Governor Kelly said. “Expanding the use of telemedicine for nonemergency-related assessments like routine checkups and prescribing medication frees up additional time, resources and physical space in our hospitals and clinics.”

In addition, Kelly signed E.O. #20-09, which provides conditional and temporary relief from certain motor carrier rules and regulations to allow for quick and efficient delivery of resources needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “Expediting the transport of resources into the state will enable us to meet the increasing demand for medical supplies, groceries – and yes, even toilet paper.” Kelly said.

The order specifically lifts certain weight restrictions and permitting requirements to allow needed supplies to get to Kansas or move through Kansas as quickly as possible. These exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

