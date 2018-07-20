Hawaii Man Leads Kansas Chase

A man from Hawaii led Kansas law enforcement on a multi-county high speed pursuit after allegedly attempting to steal fuel.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, late Thursday evening their dispatch received numerous calls regarding a grey vehicle acting suspiciously and attempting to steal fuel in the Fairport and Natoma areas. Shortly after these calls came in, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper spotted this vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Gorham.

The vehicle refused to stop for the trooper, and a chase began.

The chase entered Ellis County before circling back into Russell County on Interstate 70. It continued East to the Wilson exit in Ellsworth County.

While in Ellsworth County a female passenger jumped from the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The chase continued North on Highway 232 and entered Russell County once again. Two Russell County Sheriff’s Officers deployed stop sticks near the Lake Wilson dam and struck three tires.

The driver of the vehicle continued to flee on gravel roads and was eventually taken into custody South of Waldo.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeffery Nakai Makekau of Hawaii. Makekau was transported to the Russell County Jail for booking.

Initial charges include Felony Flee and Elude, Driving Under the Influence, and Reckless Driving.