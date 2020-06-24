Harvest Fest 2020 Underway

Harvest crews have been rolling into central Kansas wheat fields this week amid less than perfect conditions as spotty rain showers have slowed a full-on gleaning of the crop.

Wednesday, KSAL’s Harvest Fest 2020 shared pizza and cold drinks with producers at the Lindsborg MKC elevator and in Gypsum at the Agri Trails Coop.

According to Byron Bina, area manager for Mid Kansas Coop, farmers got off to a good start a couple of days ago before rain slowed their progress. Moisture content was an early concern Wednesday with data points finally sinking below 13.2 after the winds picked up. Test weights were logged at 60.

“There’s pockets of really good wheat out there,” Bina said. “Now we just have to get the right conditions to bring it in.”

