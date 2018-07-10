Harris Jr., Reesing & Brown to be Added to Ring of Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2018 Kansas football season set to begin in just under two months, Kansas Athletics and K Club have announced plans to honor three Jayhawks legends and two historic KU football teams. Kansas alums Chris Harris Jr., Todd Reesing and Larry Brown will be added to the Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during home games this season; in addition, KU will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1968 team that earned a trip to the Orange Bowl, as well as the 10-year anniversary of the 2008 Insight Bowl Champions.

Harris Jr., a member of the Jayhawk football program from 2007-10, will be added to the Ring of Honor at Kansas’ season opener against Nicholls State on September 1. Harris Jr. is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2014-16), was First-Team All-Pro in 2016, and helped the Denver Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50. He is set to begin his eighth season with the team in 2018. While in the Crimson and Blue, he played in 50 games, totaling 290 tackles, including 198 solo stops, and recorded three interceptions. Harris Jr., also helped the Jayhawks to an 8-5 record in 2008 and a 42-21 win over Minnesota in the Insight Bowl.

The entire KU team from the 2008 season will also be celebrated at the season opener against Nicholls State, marking the 10th anniversary of its Insight Bowl victory.

Reesing, who owns 14 school records, is one of the most decorated players in Kansas history. He will have his name etched next to other Jayhawk legends in the Ring of Honor on September 15, when KU hosts Rutgers. Remembered most for his sophomore season when he led the 2007 Jayhawk football team to a 12-1 season and a 24-21 win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl, Reesing racked up 11,194 career passing yards, which is nearly 5,000 more yards than the next-closest Jayhawk in history. Reesing also holds KU records for career completions, attempts, touchdown passes, passing percentage, passing yards per game, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, total offensive yards and touchdowns, among others.

Brown will be added to the Ring of Honor at the TCU game on October 27. A tight end for the Jayhawks from 1967-70, Brown played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers as a tight end and tackle, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1977-78, 1984) and four-time Super Bowl Champion (IX, X, XIII, XIV). The Steelers selected Brown as a tackle on the franchise’s All-Time team during the Steelers’ 75th season celebration in 2007. While with the Jayhawks, Brown helped the 1968 team to a 9-2 record, tie for the Big Eight title and an appearance in the 1969 Orange Bowl.

Also at the TCU game, KU will honor the 1968 Kansas football team, marking the 50-year anniversary of its appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Harris Jr., Reesing and Brown will be joining Gilbert Brown, Anthony Collins, Nolan Cromwell, Bobby Douglass, Ray Evans, John Hadl, David Jaynes, Bruce Kallmeyer, Curtis McClinton, Mike McCormack, George Mrkonic, Willie Pless, Gil Reich, Gale Sayers, Otto Schnellbacher, Oliver Spencer, Aqib Talib, John Riggins and John Zook in the Kansas football Ring of Honor.