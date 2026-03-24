Hansen Takes Over Abilene Cowboy Baseball Program; Bartley Remains on Staff

Back Row: Levi Evans, Canyn Taylor, Heath Hoekman and Lane Hoekman

Front Row: Ian Plunkett, Landyn Rogers, Kayden Thrower, Nolan Wilkans

Image courtesy of Abilene Student Media

The Abilene High School baseball coaching staff will remain the same but the roles will be different this season. Travis Bartley will now be an assistant coach instead of head coach. He had to step down from that role because of a new job that he has accepted. Longtime Assistant Coach, Billy Hansen will now take on the role of Head Coach. Assistant Coach, Travis Evans will remain on staff. All three coaches are Rule 10 coaches.

It’s hard to think of Abilene Baseball and not think of Travis Bartley. He was part of the first AHS baseball team in 2000. He has been head coach the last 12 years and was an assistant the 6 years before that. There have only been 5 years that he wasn’t associated with the program in some capacity. Bartley has helped lift AHS to unprecedented heights. The Cowboys won NCKL Championships in 2017 and 2024. Abilene has gone to State the last 4 seasons and Placed 3rd in 2024. Those were the first trips to State in the program’s history. Bartley was just the third head coach in program history. The others were Will Burton (2000-05) and Andy Cook (2006-11).

Like Bartley, Hansen is stitched into the baseball fabric of the Abilene baseball community. He has coached baseball in Abilene for the last 25 years, dating back to 2001. Hansen coached the Abilene Rebels, both the 13-15 and 16-18 age groups. He coached the Rebels through 2021. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were impacted by COVID. Hanen’s record with the Rebels was 319-185-2. He also guided the Rebles to 7 State appearances at the Babe Ruth level. Including a 3rd place finish (2009), two 4th place finishes (2017, 2018), a 5th place finish (2006) and two 6th place finishes (2001, 2019). Hansen joined the AHS staff in 2016. Since he has been on staff the Cowboy’s record is 112-89.

Hansen takes over an Abilene team that finished 16-11, 6-6, a season ago. The Cowboys made the 4A Tournament, where they lost to eventual State Champ, Ft. Scott, 4-2 in the 1st round. From last year’s varsity, Abilene graduated All-NCKL performer, Thomas Keener, who now plays baseball at Ottawa, Tyler Holloway who is playing football for Tabor college, and Cole Veal who is studying AG Science at Kansas State University.

The Cowboys welcome back All-NCKL selections in Junior, 1B/P Jake Bartley, and Senior, 3B/P Heath Hoekman. The pair has been named All-NCKL every year they’ve played. Senior, Nolan Wilkens and Junior, Ethan Evans also received recognition last season. The pair were Honorable Mention NCKL.

Bartley and Heath Hoekman are the stat leaders for Abilene. Bartley was named 1st Team All-State All-Classes by S.I.K. and K.A.B.C. in 2025. Bartley batted .442 in 95 at bats. He had 42 hits, 4 homeruns, a triple, 10 doubles, 44 RBIs, 27 runs and 13 BB. On the mound Bartley was 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA. Hoekman was a Class 4A All-State pick by S.I.K. last season. He batted .407 in 81 at bats. Hoekman had 33 hits, 2 homeruns, 11 doubles, 23 RBIs, 30 runs and 21 BBs. He was 2-1 as a pitcher last season and had a 2.60 ERA. Heath suffered an injury in December in a wrestling match. His recovery has been better than expected but no time table for a return has been set. On November 3, 2025, Heath signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Northern Oklahoma College -Tonkawa.

The Cowboys will feature a Senior heavy lineup this season.

Cowboy Seniors:

Levi Evans

Heath Hoekman

Lane Hoekman

Ian Plunkett

Landyn Rogers

Canyn Taylor

Kayden Thrower

Nolan Wilkens

Abilene will once again compete in the always tough NCKL. The league featured 3 teams that made it to State last season. Alongside the Cowboys, Rock Creek and Clay Center also made it to State. Rock Creek finished 23-7, 10-2, won the NCKL and finished 2nd in Class 4A. They won State in 2024.

The Cowboys competed Monday March 23 in a Jamboree at Smoky Valley. The regular season opener will be Thursday, March 26 at Salina South. The Salina South double-header can be heard on KSAL.

2026 Abilene Varsity Baseball Schedule

Tues., March 24 Jamboree at Smoky Valley 3:00

Thurs., March 26 at Salina South 4:30

Thursday, April 2nd Concordia 4:30

Tuesday, April 7 at Rock Creek 4:30

Friday, April 10 SES 4:30

Tuesday, April 14 Marysville 4:30

Friday, April 17 at TMP 4:30

Tuesday, April 21 Clay Center 4:30

Friday, April 24 Hesston 4:30

Tuesday, April 28 at Riley County 4:30

Friday, May 1 at Buhler 4:30

Tuesday, May 5 at Chapman 4:30

Friday, May 8th at Wamego 4:30