Handbag and Shoes Taken From Vehicle

A Louis Vuitton handbag and shoes were among things taken in a Saturday night vehicle burglary.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Robert Muller, a 40-year-old Salina man, reported his 2012 Ram 2500 crew cab pickup had been entered while parked in a parking lot at Ash and Santa Fe between 9 p.m. and 12:10 a.m.

Muller said he believes he must have left the vehicle unlocked as there was no damage to the vehicle. The other victim, Kimberly Dudenhoeffer-Muller, reported her white Louis Vuitton purse and its contents were gone, and she was also missing a pair of nude-colored Louis Vuitton heels and a pair of Cole Haan sandals.

Total loss is estimated at $2,722. There are no suspects at this time.