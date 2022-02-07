Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 30 °

Handbag and Shoes Taken From Vehicle

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2022

A Louis Vuitton handbag and shoes were among things taken in a Saturday night vehicle burglary.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Robert Muller, a 40-year-old Salina man, reported his 2012 Ram 2500 crew cab pickup had been entered while parked in a parking lot at Ash and Santa Fe between 9 p.m. and 12:10 a.m.

Muller said he believes he must have left the vehicle unlocked as there was no damage to the vehicle. The other victim, Kimberly Dudenhoeffer-Muller, reported her white Louis Vuitton purse and its contents were gone, and she was also missing a pair of nude-colored Louis Vuitton heels and a pair of Cole Haan sandals.

Total loss is estimated at $2,722. There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Handbag and Shoes Taken From Vehicl...

A Louis Vuitton handbag and shoes were among things taken in a Saturday night vehicle burglary. S...

February 7, 2022 Comments

Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Accide...

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

Vitamin A Helps Cattle Health, Immu...

Farming News

February 7, 2022

Record performances – Hinz an...

Sports News

February 6, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Handbag and Shoes Taken F...
February 7, 2022Comments
Two Injured in Three-Vehi...
February 7, 2022Comments
Changes in KWU Alumni Rel...
February 6, 2022Comments
Spring Youth Bus Passes t...
February 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices