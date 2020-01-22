Hand Gun Stolen From Vehicle

Salina Police are looking for whomever broke in to a vehicle and stole a gun from inside.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News the burglary happened between Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. and Monday at 4 p.m. from the 800 block of Highland Ave.

The victim, 37-year-old Dustin Burgardt, Salina, thinks he had left the doors to his 2013 Nissan Frontier unlocked sometime during that time frame.

Stolen is a CZ RAMI BD 9mm Luger hand gun. The gun is valued at $700.

Burgardt is trying to find video from his Ring Doorbell to try and help authorities track down the responsible.