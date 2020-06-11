Hammer Time

A Salina man is under arrest after allegedly attacking three people with a hammer.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that officers were sent to 718 Park at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a disturbance at the residence and male swinging a hammer.

As officers arrived, a male subject exited the front door holding a hammer in his right hand. The man is 57-year-old Anthony Harris, Salina and was arrested.

Police spoke to three victims inside who all lived in the home, Vernon Alcorn, 67, Salina; Curtis Wegner, 43, Salina; and Anthony Wickey, 49, Salina. They say that Harris allegedly entered the home uninvited with a hammer. He then began to hit a table with the hammer which had multiple dents and hole, as well as miscellaneous items around the residence.

Harris then got in to a physical altercation with Alcorn, during which, Alcorn was struck with the hammer. He did not sustain any visible injuries in the melee. Harris also made a verbal threat to all three of the residents.

Harris is charged with domestic violence, aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of criminal threat, damage to property and battery.

Over $100 of damage was done in the residence due to the hammer.