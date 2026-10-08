Hamilton Rallies Salina Support

Upwards of 200 people gathered Thursday afternoon in Salina to mee Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Adam Hamilton. The pastor turned politician hosted an event at Red Fern Booksellers.

Hamilton began by explaining why he is running, and what his vision is He said that he identifies as an “independent democrat”, explaining that Washington has become too extreme. He said it is possible to work together, citing the late Kansas Senator Bob Dole who as a a Republican teamed up with Democratic Senator George McGovern and founded the federal food stamp program as part of a farm bill.

Hamilton said a Senator’s job is to prioritize advocating for their state, not for the President.

Hamilton explained to KSAL News what an “independent democrat” is. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/adam-hamilton-01.mp3

Hamilton uses a Wizard of Oz analogy when talking about the current governing body in Washington DC.

Hamilton is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, and the race has become ugly.

Hamilton’s visit comes as recent polling indicates a dead heat in the race. There has not been a Democratic U.S. Senator from Kansas dating back to 1932.