Half-Staff Flags to Honor Salina Soldier

Todd PittengerJune 16, 2021

Flags will fly at half-staff across Kansas to honor a National Guard airman from Salina who was killed in an accident while training.

Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunup Thursday, to sunset, in honor of Staff Sgt. Wesley W. “Wes” Kubie of Salina.

“Staff Sergeant Kubie lost his life in the line of duty serving his state and nation,” Governor Kelly said. “I share my condolences with the Kubie family, loved ones, and fellow Kansas Guardsmen. His commitment to our state will not be forgotten.”

Staff Sgt. Kubie was involved in a military vehicle accident during the afternoon of June 8th 2021 at the Smoky Hill Weapons Range, 10 miles southwest of Salina.

Staff Sgt. Kubie was a Joint Terminal Attack Controller instructor for the Kansas Air National Guard, assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron at Smoky Hill. He was deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020 as an active guard reservist in the Air Force.

