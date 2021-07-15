BREAKING NEWS

Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Todd PittengerJuly 15, 2021
Flags will fly at half-staff to honor a police officer who died last weekend.
Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the City of Wichita effective from sunup to sunset on Saturday, July 17 in honor of Captain Clay Germany of the Wichita Police Department who passed away from medical complications due to contracting COVID-19.
“My thoughts are with Captain Clay Germany’s family, loved ones, and the entire Wichita community during this difficult time,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Captain Germany’s dedication and service made a difference in the lives of many. His impact will not be forgotten.”
Capt. Germany joined the Wichita police force in 1994 and most recently oversaw the Wichita Police Department’s property claims investigation division. Capt. Germany previously served in the U.S. Navy.

