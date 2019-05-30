Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 54 °

Hadden Named as Third Team NAIA All-American

KWU Athletics ReleaseMay 30, 2019

Kansas Wesleyan’s Ben Hadden (SR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) has been selected as a Third Team NAIA All-American as selected by the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Committee.

Three All-America teams of 15 student-athletes were selected.

Hadden had a phenomenal senior campaign for the Coyotes. He finished in the Top 10 in nine of 12 events this season, which included seven Top 5 finishes and three tournament victories. He carried a season scoring average of 73.4 in 29 rounds played. He was also named All-KCAC and was the NAIA National Player of the Week on April 10, after winning the Bethel College Invitational, topping a field of 100 players.

Hadden helped lead the Coyotes to the KCAC Men’s Golf Championship, the first since 1970, and a first-ever berth in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. At the National Championships, the Coyotes finished 13th, a best-ever finish by a conference team in the direct qualification era, and Hadden finished tied for fourth in the individual standings, just one shot out of first place after leading the tournament for three rounds.

He was also named to the NAIA PING All-Central Region team by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Oklahoma City led all programs for a second year in a row with four All-America winners.

Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan and Alec Dutkowski of Taylor (Ind.) highlight the returning first team All-Americans.

In total, 14 student-athletes earned their second-consecutive All-America honor.

Bobby Cornett of Texas Wesleyan was named the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Coach of the Year after leading his team to a national championship title, the first since 1990.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Kansas Wesleyan to Discontinue Wrestling Prog...

May 14, 2019 10:50 am

Eight Bethany, KWU Softball Players Receive K...

May 4, 2019 10:02 am

Seven Bethany, KWU Players Make All-KCAC

May 1, 2019 1:25 pm

Olofson Named KCAC Pitcher of the Week

April 9, 2019 10:01 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Man With Knife Shot

A man with a knife was shot with a non-lethal projectile by a Salina Police officer Thursday afterno...

May 30, 2019 Comments

Salina Tech To Host Welding Worksho...

Top News

May 30, 2019

Hadden Named as Third Team NAIA All...

Sports News

May 30, 2019

First Three K-State Football Game T...

Sports News

May 30, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

The Deep End
May 30, 2019Comments
Beware Of Wet Grass
May 30, 2019Comments
Woman Injured After Being...
May 30, 2019Comments
“100 Deadliest Days” ...
May 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH