Gypsum Trailer, Chem Tank Stolen

A trailer owned by the City of Gypsum was stolen over the Presidents’ Day Holiday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 4:30am Sunday and Tuesday at 7am, someone hooked up a 20-foot tilt bed trailer with a 275-gallon chemical tank on board and drove away.

The black trailer with wood deck was kept behind the city building located at 521 Maple Street in Gypsum.

Sheriff Soldan says the suspect broke the surveillance camera before grabbing the trailer. Total loss is listed at $2,600.