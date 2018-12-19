Gypsum Motorist Suffers Heart Attack While Driving; Later Dies at the Hospital

A Gypsum man is dead after suffering a heart attack while driving in south Salina–which also caused a two car crash.

Police Sgt. Brent Rupert tells KSAL News that dispatch received several calls of an erratic driver on S. 9th St. at 3:28 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Police then responded to a two car crash at the intersection of 9th and Magnolia.

Rupert says that a 2006 Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on S. 9th St. being driven by Dean Swisher, 88, Gypsum, when he suddenly had a heart attack. Swisher’s vehicle continued north to the intersection of 9th and Magnolia where it ran through a red light and crashed in to a 2011 BMW driven by 21-year-old Christian York, who was traveling west on Magnolia.

Swisher’s vehicle then continued to travel north on 9th St. Authorities believe that Swisher at that point was still some-what conscious and was able negotiate the vehicle off of 9th and on to Frontage Rd. Witnesses say Swisher was then unconscious when the vehicle fell off the road in to a drainage ditch.

Witnesses immediately ran to assist Swisher and provided CPR until medical crews arrived. Medical crews continued CPR at the scene, as well as all the way to the hospital. Swisher was later pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday. While Swisher was involved in the car crash, the official cause of death is from the heart attack that he suffered.

York was uninjured in the accident.