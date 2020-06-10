Guns, Drug Paraphernalia Seized in Salina Traffic Stop

A late night traffic stop in Salina lands a man in jail for possession of guns and drug paraphernalia.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer on patrol stopped a Ford Crown Victoria at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of E. Republic Ave.

The officer witnessed the vehicle allegedly failing to use its turn signal and making two improper turns resulting in the traffic stop.

Karl Williams, 29, Salina, is the driver. He only has a Tex. ID card, but no driver’s license or proof of insurance.

Police then called a K9 unit, which indicated the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle. A search found two guns and drug paraphernalia inside of the car. The guns are a Ruger Security-9 .9 mm hand gun and a Smith & Wesson M&P9 .9mm hand gun–which had been reported stolen out of Salina last month.

Williams is a convicted felon out of Tex. and is not to be in possession of firearms.

He has been arrested and is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen property, possession of opiate/narcotic stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, no proof of insurance, failure to use turn signal and two counts of improper turn.