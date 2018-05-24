Salina, KS

Gun Stolen from Truck

KSAL StaffMay 24, 2018

Salina Police are investigating after a .45 caliber handgun was stolen from a pickup truck in the 900 block of Highland.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 31-year-old Salina man discovered someone had entered his 1998 Dodge Ram and removed his wallet and a .45 caliber 1911 Springfield pistol that was strapped into a black leather holster.

The gun was also outfitted with a Novac brand night sight. Loss is listed at $1,680.

Police have a possible suspect in mind.

The theft occurred sometime between Tuesday at 6pm and Wednesday at 8:30am.

