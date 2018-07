Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after a handgun and some locksmith tools were stolen.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11pm Thursday and 10:30am Friday, someone entered an unlocked a 2011 Ford F-150 that was parked in the 700 block of West Prescott and removed a 9mm Glock 43-model pistol.

The thief also took a locksmith’s tool kit that was stored in the truck as well.

Total loss is listed at $750.