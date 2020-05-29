Gun Shots Fired at StuJos

Salina Police are searching for a black Chevy Suburban that was involved in a Thursday evening shooting at a north Salina car wash.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were called to StuJos Car Wash, 120 N. Broadway at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Walter Bell, 40, Salina, says that he was detailing his vehicle when the black Chevy Suburban in question pulled up. Two occupants from inside got out and inquired Bell, asking if he was Walter Bell. However, Bell told them no.

A physical altercation ensued where Bell was able to run away down the west side of the facility. At that point, Bell heard two gun shots fired. He then saw the Suburban leave and drive south down the alley behind the car wash.

Bell describes the two people involved in the altercation as either white or Hispanic males, both heavy set and around 6 feet tall. One had short hair, the other had longer hair. Bell described seeing the short-haired male holding a gray and black hand gun when he exited the vehicle, just prior to the melee.

Bell did incur damage to some property, as the glass to his watch he was wearing was broken in the scrum. The watch is a Breitling that is valued at $2,000.

During the investigation, SPD found two .9 mm shell casings at the facility.