Gun Shot Fired At Vehicle in Salina

Salina law enforcement are investigating after a vehicle was hit by a gun shot while driving.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that vehicle was shot at by a person of interest at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of S. 9th St. and W. Beloit Ave.

The 2010 Pontiac G6 is owned by Loretta Heart, 46, Salina. However, four younger persons were in the car at the time of the incident.

The vehicle was stopped at the intersection when a blue Honda Accord and a tan Chevy Trailblazer drove in front of them to block the car from leaving the intersection.

Katelyn Dougherty, 18, Salina, is the driver and was able to get around the vehicles blocking her to continue driving north on 9th. The four victims then heard a gun shot fired, which the 17-year-old male victim reports seeing a male subject pull out a gun and fire towards the fleeing car.

Police investigation has found a single bullet hole in the rear driver side quarter panel of the Pontiac. Officers also located a shell casing at the intersection.

Also in the vehicle with Dougherty and the 17-year-old male victim, was 22-year-old Trey Scott, Salina, and 20-year-old Frank Heart, Salina. No injuries are reported.

Forrester says that a person of interest has been developed in the case and SPD does not believe this is a random act.

The investigation continues.