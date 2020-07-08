Gun Shot Damage Possibly Related

Salina Police are investigating two incidents of gun shot damage that may be related.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the two damage reports happened close together and in neighborhoods close to one another.

The first occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning to a vehicle parked at 1845 Page Ave. The 61-year-old Salina woman reports that she had a bullet shot through the windshield of her vehicle. When she entered the car, a .9mm bullet was on the front passenger seat.

Damage to the car is $500.

The second case occurred between Friday and Sunday at 613 Lena Ave.–which is in close proximity of the first instance. The 39-year-old Salina man returned from out of town to find a bullet lying on the floor in the hallway of his residence. The victim noticed peeling paint and a hole from outside in to the home.

Investigation shows that the bullet appears to have traveled through the siding on the house, through the wall, ricocheted off the door frame of the bedroom and then on the wall in the hallway where the bullet was located. This caused $2,000 worth of damage.

Like the first time, the bullet was a .9mm and same brand.

Police are investigating the gun shots as possibly related.