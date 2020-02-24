Gun Safe Found

Authorities are looking for the owner of a 370 pound gun safe, that was found empty in a ditch on Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 11:40am Sunday morning, a motorist sighted the black, gun safe lying in a ditch in the 4300 block E. North Street.

Deputies say the Liberty Revolution gun safe had the door torn off and a large hole cut in the bottom. Anyone with information on where the safe came from or who the owner is should contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.