Gun Pointed from Car

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2023

A passenger in a car who allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist is now facing aggravated assault charges.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 25-year-old Zachary Burwell of Salina was arrested in connection to an incident last Friday that began near the intersection of Ohio and Greeley Ave.

The victim told police he was driving north on Ohio when a driver in a Honda Civic slammed on the brakes in front of him – making him swerve to avoid a collision. The Civic then pulled alongside and Burwell reportedly pointed a gun at the victim from his passenger seat.

The victim passed on the tag number and police were able to track down the car and take Burwell into custody. Officers also found a .22 revolver in the vehicle along with a 9mm pistol as well.

Burwell is now facing a charge that could include aggravated assault.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

LISTEN LIVE

