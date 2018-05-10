Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 69 °

Gun Pointed at Female Victim

KSAL StaffMay 10, 2018

A Saline County man was taken into custody after authorities responded to a domestic dispute northwest of Salina on Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies arrested 66-year-old Robert Brown after an argument inside a home in the 4700 block of Pleasant Hill Road turned violent.

Soldan says a female acquaintance and Robert Brown were arguing while the woman was on the phone with a friend. She put the phone down as the argument continued. At one point deputies allege that Brown held the woman down and also threatened to shoot her by pointing a hand gun at her.

The person on the other end of the phone could hear the struggle and called 911 around 8:30pm.

Brown is now facing charges that could include domestic battery, criminal restraint, aggravated assault and criminal threat.

The woman was not injured.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Salina Selected to Host KSHSAA Girl...

Visit Salina is pleased to announce that KSHSAA has selected the Salina Municipal Golf Course to hos...

May 10, 2018 Comments

Paradise Jam Reveals Tournament Bra...

Sports News

May 10, 2018

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Kansas News

May 10, 2018

Driver Hits Convenience Store

Top News

May 10, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 10, 2018Comments
Gun Pointed at Female Vic...
May 10, 2018Comments
KSU Polytechnic Adds Robo...
May 10, 2018Comments
Missing Man, Dog Sought
May 10, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH