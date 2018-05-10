Gun Pointed at Female Victim

A Saline County man was taken into custody after authorities responded to a domestic dispute northwest of Salina on Wednesday evening.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies arrested 66-year-old Robert Brown after an argument inside a home in the 4700 block of Pleasant Hill Road turned violent.

Soldan says a female acquaintance and Robert Brown were arguing while the woman was on the phone with a friend. She put the phone down as the argument continued. At one point deputies allege that Brown held the woman down and also threatened to shoot her by pointing a hand gun at her.

The person on the other end of the phone could hear the struggle and called 911 around 8:30pm.

Brown is now facing charges that could include domestic battery, criminal restraint, aggravated assault and criminal threat.

The woman was not injured.