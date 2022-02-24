Gun Discharges During Struggle With Officer

No one was hurt when a gun discharged as a felon fought with a Salina Police Officer.

Police say at approximately 9:28 PM Wednesday, they received information that Devon Wayne Dirksen, who had warrants for his arrest, was located at the Pump Mart, 1118 North 9th Street. Salina Police Officer Michael Chandler was dispatched to that location and contacted Dirksen inside the business.

Dirksen resisted Officer Chandler’s efforts to arrest him, and a physical altercation ensued.

Dirksen was able to break free from Officer Chandler and fled outside. Officer Chandler caught Dirksen across the street from the Pump Mart and tackled him to the ground. During the struggle on the ground, Dirksen pulled on Officer Chandler’s sidearm, and then Officer Chandler heard the sound of a gunshot.

Dirksen was able to break free, and fled into a nearby residential area. Officer Chandler checked his handgun, and it was still secured in his holster.

With the assistance of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, Dirksen was located hiding in the area and was taken into custody without further incident.

A handgun was found in the area where Officer Chandler and Dirksen were struggling on the ground, and a gunshot was heard. No one was injured by the gunfire, but Officer Chandler and Dirksen suffered minor injuries from the

physical confrontation.

Dirksen was booked into the Saline County Jail, and the following charges are being requested:

Attempted Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer

Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Attempted Aggravated Burglary

Felony Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm in the City Limits

Misdemeanor Criminal Damage to Property

In addition, Dirksen was booked on three Salina Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear and one Saline County District Court warrant for failure to appear.

The Salina Police Department is continuing to investigate. If you have any information concerning this event, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950 to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210.