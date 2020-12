A gun and two gun magazines are stolen from an unlocked vehicle in southern rural Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a Smith & Wesson chrome plated .38 revolver and two magazines for a Smith & Wesson Shield .9mm hand gun are all stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7000 block of S. Halstead Rd.

The victim believes that the theft occurred between 9 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Total loss is $680.