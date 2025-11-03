Guitars Stolen after Fire

A Salina man returns to his home following a fire to discover two of his guitars were stolen.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the 66-year-old owner of the property in the 700 block of North 3rd returned to his home after a small fire damaged the house the day before.

The victim told officers someone entered his house and stole an Ibanez guitar and Fender bass as well as a Stanley battery jump box. A safe was also damaged but not entered or removed.

Police are looking for a named suspect in the case.