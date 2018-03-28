Salina, KS

Guilty Plea in Geary County Fatal Crash Case

Todd PittengerMarch 28, 2018

A Texas man pleaded guilty to murder and involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence in connection with a fatal crash in Geary county in which a mother and her two children were killed.

According to the Kansas Attorney general’s Office, 45-year-old Steven W. Johnson  of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree – reckless and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges stemmed from a fatal crash on Interstate 70 in November 2016 that resulted in the deaths of Jessica Michelle Thompson and her two minor children.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1st at 1:30 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

