Gryphon’s Wing Records Ready to Open

A new record store about to open is the result of a Salina couple’s hard work, and love of music. Jonathan Hess and Olivia Hamilton Saturday will open the doors for the first time to Gryphon’s Wing Records in Downtown Salina.

Jonathan tells KSAL News he has had a love of music his whole life. He played in the orchestra in elementary school, and jazz band in high school. In high school he started working at Acoustic Sounds in Salina, a world leader in audiophile music. He started in the pressing plant, later worked in the warehouse, and he currently manages the vinyl vault, which is the pre-owned section.

Jonathan says while there is an online market for vinyl, there is also opportunity for vinyl sales in a brick and mortar store. He believes the music sales market in Salina right now is untapped, and he’s excited to be come part of downtown.

Olivia tells KSAL News opening a record store started as just an idea a couple of years ago. There were no record stores in Salina, something she says she missed out on as a teen.

As part of their love for music, both Jonathan and Olivia are record, CD, and cassette collectors, and Jonathan is also in a rock band.

Gryphon’s Wing Records will buy, sell, and trade new and used vinyl, CDs, and cassettes. They will also sell new turntables and speakers, as well as portable cassette players which will have Bluetooth and recording capability.

Jonathan says they already have a good working relationship with record stores in Manhattan and Lawrence, and they have the capability of obtaining special orders for customers.

When Gryphon’s Wing Records opens on Saturday it will have an inventory of about 2,000 new and used records, CDs, and cassettes. There is a wide selection, everything from pop, metal, classic rock, reggae, and more.

Gryphon’s Wing Records is located at 119 E Iron in Downtown Salina, and will be open 9am till 9pm this Saturday, then closed Sunday. After that normal hours will be Thursdays and Fridays 1pm – 7pm, Saturdays 11am – 7m, and Sundays 1pm – 5pm.