GRIGSBY ANNOUNCED AS INTERIM HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

Lindsborg, Kan. – Vincent Grigsby has been named Interim Head Football Coach, effective immediately following Coach Carter’s resignation.

Coach Grigsby served as an Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator, and Game Management Assistant during 2021-2022. Prior to his time at Bethany, Coach Grigsby had collegiate coaching experience at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif., where he was the Offensive Line Coach. In addition, he was the Offensive Line Coach at Santa Monica College. Outside of collegiate football, Coach Grigsby has significant high school coaching experience as both Offensive Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

“I’m extremely grateful to be in position to lead this group of outstanding players and coaches into the next generation of Swedes Football! I’m excited to guide Bethany Football toward performing on the field, in the classroom, and in the community,” said Coach Grigsby.

Leon Williams will continue as Defensive Coordinator, Michael Klyce continues as Offensive Coordinator, Trevin Chandler was recently welcomed as Defensive Backs Coach/Equipment Manager, and Leonard Williams will return as Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator.

“We are excited to promote Coach Grigsby as the Interim Head Football Coach,” said Dean of Athletics Laura Moreno. “Coach Grigsby has proven himself as a leader on campus who is invested not just in students, football, and the Department of Athletics, but in the Bethany College campus and community as a whole. Coach Grigsby and the coaching staff have our full support during this transition, and we look forward to this coming year!”

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The mission of Bethany College is to educate, develop, and challenge individuals to reach for truth and excellence as they lead lives of faith, learning, and service. At Bethany, students join a community of dedicated educators and caring mentors who walk alongside them as they discover, explore, and navigate the path to their purpose. Bethany College can be found online at bethanylb.edu and is located in Lindsborg, Kansas, the fine arts and crafts capital of the state.