Great Plains Scholars Program Virtual Information Nights

The Great Plains Scholars Program is a one-of-a-kind scholarship where students can earn a bachelor’s degree in one of K-State Salina’s engineering technology degrees while also working part-time for Great Plains Manufacturing in Salina. This program allows the students to gain exposure to essential manufacturing techniques and skills, earn an income by working up to 20 hours per week and gain a bachelor’s degree in as little as three years. Recipients of the scholarship have 85% or more of the in-state tuition rate covered, making a college education more affordable.

This is the second year that the campus and manufacturing leader have teamed up with current K-State Salina students going to school to earn their degrees while working for Great Plains Manufacturing. By completing this program, students will have accumulated over 2,400 hours of relevant, professional manufacturing experience and a bachelor’s degree. Students can also take classes year-round thanks to the expedited process of this program and get to their careers faster.

With the success of the Great Plains Scholars Program, K-State Salina is opening the application process for incoming first-year students for the fall 2024 semester. To be eligible, the student must select their major in electronic and computer engineering technology, mechanical engineering technology or robotics and automation engineering technology. Students must also have a high school or college GPA of 2.8 or higher.