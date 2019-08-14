Great Bend Murder Under Investigation

One person is dead and another is under arrest following a shooting in Great Bend.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday night at about 8:36 deputies were dispatched to 397 Grove Terrace near the airport west of Great Bend to a report of shots fired. Deputies and state troopers checked the residence and discovered the body of a 34-year-old white male at the rear of the building. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were able to develop suspect information from witnesses and an “attempt to locate” was broadcast.



Members of the Great Bend Fire Department who were returning from an accident scene, had heard the broadcast and spotted the suspect vehicle on Main Street in Great Bend. The fire department notified 911 dispatchers who in turn sent law enforcement to the area.

Members of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Great Bend Police Department stopped the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

23-year-old Nicholas A. Pethel of rural Great Bend was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. Pethel was booked on murder charges and is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will be assisting with homicide investigation.