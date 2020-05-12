Graveyard Damage

The military memorial section of a Salina graveyard sustained significant damage after it appears a vehicle drove through and hit numerous items.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the damage to property occurred between May 8 and Wednesday at Roselawn Cemetary, 1920 E. Crawford St.

Between those dates, an unknown person drove over a round-a-bout area in the cemetery’s military memorial section, before striking a memorial bench and statue.

The marble bench was collapsed and removed from the base due to the impact. It is valued at $1,500.

The vehicle also struck a two-in-a-half feet tall statue of soldier kneeling with a K-9 valued at $100.

Total loss is $1,600. There are no suspects.