Grants Available For Saline County Businesses

Saline County has been awarded $132,000 of Community Development Block Grant, Coronavirus dollars for economic development activities.

According to the county, businesses in Saline County, excluding businesses located within the city limits of Salina, who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive assistance through the CDBG-CV grant funds. This is a grant for those facing impending income losses or other stresses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of the program is to help our businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate-income families.

Beginning immediately, businesses are encouraged to apply. To learn more about eligibility and how to apply, visit the County’s website www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CDBG-CV-Funding. There you will find application materials, guidelines, and additional information.