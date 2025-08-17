Grandfather of Woman in Fatal Crash Case Arrested

The grandfather of an Ellsworth County woman accused of causing a fatal crash in rural Saline County and then fleeing the scene was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail Saturday night.

No specific details have yet been released, but Saline County Jail records indicate 78-year-old Dennis Katzenmeier of Ellsworth was booked into jail in Salina at around 8:30 Saturday night, and was released on bond about two hours later. He was arrested on a requested charge of Obstructing apprehension or prosecution; Committed or charged with felony.

Katzenmeier is the grandfather of 32-year-old Kayla Errebo, who lives in the Ellsworth County Community of Lorraine.

Errebo was taken into custody on Friday, August, 8th, several hours after a head-on collision in Saline County near the intersection of South Reese Road and K-140 Highway.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:35am a Chevrolet truck was traveling east on K-140 and was struck head on by Errebo’s westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crash killed 55-year-old Deanna Sommerfeld of Brookville, and 61-year-old Mark Sommerfeld of Brookville suffered serious but non-life -threatening injuries.

Errebo suffered minor injuries and left the scene. She was later located at an address in Ellsworth and arrested at around 8:26am.

Errebo was previously arrested at least twice in 2024 for alleged driving while intoxicated, including once after crashing into a tree.

She is not facing a DUI charge in connection with the fatal crash, but is facing two felony and four misdemeanor charges which include: