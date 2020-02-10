Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 27 °

GPS Tracks Truck Thief

KSAL StaffFebruary 10, 2020

The owners of a semi-truck and trailer recovered their stolen property in Oklahoma after the driver was arrested.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Brian Goldsberry was taken into custody in Chandler, Ok after driving a loaded 2007 Freightliner truck over the state line. Police say management at Bohm Farm and Ranch, 1050 E. Pacific contacted authorities after they realized the hired driver did not make a scheduled delivery in Wichita but drove to Oklahoma instead. Goldsberry is now facing a felony theft charge.

The truck and 53-foot trailer which are valued at $50,000 were recovered.

Police say the company helped authorities locate Goldsberry in Oklahoma as they tracked him with the truck’s GPS.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

GPS Tracks Truck Thief

The owners of a semi-truck and trailer recovered their stolen property in Oklahoma after the driver ...

February 10, 2020 Comments

Indecent Liberties

Kansas News

February 10, 2020

Udoka Azubuike Named Big 12 Player ...

Sports News

February 10, 2020

Marcus Morris to Have His Jersey Re...

Sports News

February 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

GPS Tracks Truck Thief
February 10, 2020Comments
Indecent Liberties
February 10, 2020Comments
Salina Tech to Host “Si...
February 10, 2020Comments
UPDATE: Missing Teen Fou...
February 9, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH