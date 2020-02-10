GPS Tracks Truck Thief

The owners of a semi-truck and trailer recovered their stolen property in Oklahoma after the driver was arrested.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Brian Goldsberry was taken into custody in Chandler, Ok after driving a loaded 2007 Freightliner truck over the state line. Police say management at Bohm Farm and Ranch, 1050 E. Pacific contacted authorities after they realized the hired driver did not make a scheduled delivery in Wichita but drove to Oklahoma instead. Goldsberry is now facing a felony theft charge.

The truck and 53-foot trailer which are valued at $50,000 were recovered.

Police say the company helped authorities locate Goldsberry in Oklahoma as they tracked him with the truck’s GPS.