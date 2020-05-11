Salina, KS

GPS Leads Officer to Stolen Minivan

KSAL StaffMay 11, 2020

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle after the GPS unit on a 2007 Nissan Quest led authorities right to it.

Police say the vehicle was recently purchased for $4,000 by a 39-year-old woman at L&S Auto Sales – then stolen from outside her apartment in the 600 block of Gypsum Friday morning sometime between 1am and 7:35am.

The vehicle was still equipped with a GPS tracking device from the dealership. The unit showed the vehicle at 2102 Gypsum Valley Road, New Cambria.

A Saline County Sheriff’s deputy went to that location and found the Nissan parked next to a tree line at 2102 Gypsum Valley Road in New Cambria. Police say the ignition had been damaged and the investigation is ongoing.

